In this time of COVID-19, the Star Trek Shop is offering four different Star Trek-themed face masks, and one hundred percent of the proceeds of sales will go to Feeding America‘s COVID-19 Response.

The four masks include the Star Trek: Picard Borg Washable Face Mask, the Star Trek: The Original Series Delta Washable Face Mask, the Star Trek: The Original Series Enterprise Washable Face Mask, and the Star Trek: Picard Collage Washable Face Mask.

The reusable masks (wash after each use) are made of one hundred percent two-ply polyester, and come in two sizes; 7.5″ W x 5.25″ H (large) or 7″ W x 4.65″ H (small)). The cost for each mask is $18.95.

To order any of the masks, head to the link located here.

Source: StarTrek.com