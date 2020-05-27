Summer 2020 Star Trek IDW Publishing Comics

Now that comics are being printed and shipping again, the new schedule for IDW Publishing comics has been announced and included are Star Trek comics.

“It’s been a crazy time for everybody,” said John Barber, Editor in Chief at IDW. “I’m really excited about finally bringing people the thing that brings us together: comics and books. There’s a really wide range of comics and graphic novels coming from IDW this summer — some you’ve probably been waiting for, and some that are new surprises. For me, the real magic is that there are stories here for everyone, from every walk of life.”

“We’ve all been waiting — fans, retailers, and our staff alike — fervently and sometimes with a bit of understandable restlessness,” said Chris Ryall, IDW‘s President, Publisher, and CCO. “Our thanks go out to all of you for letting us continue to make, ship, and sell comics to you. None of us take that opportunity for granted – and we will all continue to strive to make any purchase you make worth your time and your money.”

Here are the Trek comics coming this summer:

June 3: Star Trek: Year Five #11

July 1: Star Trek Year Five #12

July 15: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Too Long a Sacrifice #1

July 22: Star Trek: Year Five Vol. 2: The Wine – Dark Deep. Trade Paperback

August 5: Star Trek: Year Five #13

August 19: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Too Long a Sacrifice #2, and Star Trek: Picard Trade Paperback

August 26: Star Trek: Hell’s Mirror One-Shot

Source: Press Release