Star Trek: Voyager Cast Virtual Reunion

On Tuesday, May 26 at 8 PM ET on the Stars in the House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com, the cast of Star Trek: Voyager will reunite live.

In attendance will be: “Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Roxann Dawson (B’Elanna Torres), Robert Beltran (Chakotay), Robert Duncan McNeill (Tom Paris), Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), and Garrett Wang (Harry Kim) [who] are coming together to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary and to support The Actors Fund.

“Fans tuning in will be able to interact with the Voyager crew in real time as they recall favorite memories of their journey from the Delta Quadrant, and can donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, like all episodes of Stars in the House – there will be LIVE music!”

“This reunion will be both gratifying and novel: we are all alive, we are all congenial, and we are all still actors!” said Mulgrew.

“I am delighted that the entire cast of Star Trek: Voyager will beam in for a 25th Anniversary Reunion panel on Stars in the House to benefit The Actors Fund,” said Picardo. “Hope you’ll join us Tuesday, May 26th at 8 PM EST and support this important cause with a donation at the moment in time it will mean the most.”

Source: Broadway World