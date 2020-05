Back in March, TrekToday wrote about the Blu-ray and DVD release of Star Trek: Short Treks which will arrive in the U.S. on June 2.

Now comes word of the release dates for the U.K. and for fans in Australia. Look for Star Trek: Short Treks to arrive in the U.K. on July 13, followed by a July 13 release in Australia.

The sets will include all nine Short Treks, plus fifty-plus minutes of special features.

Source: StarTrek.com