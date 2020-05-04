Star Trek: Discovery Season Three Update

In an update on Twitter, Wilson Cruz and Scott Gamzon, Discovery editor, provided an update on the progress of the third season of Star Trek: Discovery.

In response to a fan asking for a release date, Cruz said “Trust me, none will hesitate giving you a release date as soon as they can. Everyone is working hard on post production as we speak. Patience, grasshopper.”

Gamzon chimed in, saying “Post production, Sound, VFX and Editorial are all hard at work from our homes. It’s going to take longer and there have been challenges but the results will be worth the wait!”

So it looks like it’ll take a little while longer until we get new Star Trek: Discovery.

Source: Scott Gamzon's Twitter Feed