Star Trek Bottle Stoppers

Coming this summer from Factory Entertainment are Star Trek-themed bottle stoppers.

First up is the Star Trek – The Original Series Delta Bottle Stopper Set of 3. The bottle stoppers come in gold, red, and blue and sell as a set for $39.99. To pre-order yours, head to the link located here.

Or how about a USS Enterprise bottle stopper? The Star Trek – The Original Series USS Enterprise Bottle Stopper will also ship this summer, and is available as a pre-order for $19.99. Click here to place your order for this starship bottle stopper, the first in a series.

Source: TrekCore