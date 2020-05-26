Richard Herd Passes

Actor Richard Herd, best known to Trek fans for his role of Admiral Owen Paris on Star Trek: Voyager, is dead at the age of eighty-seven.

Born in Boston in 1932, Herd was seen regularly on television beginning in the 1970s, with his most famous role being the Visitor Supreme Commander John in the sci-fi miniseries V, which aired in 1983.

He appeared on other television shows and movies such as Kojak, The Rockford Files, All the Presidents Men, The China Syndrome, Ike: The War Years, M*A*S*H, Dallas, V: The Final Battle, T.J. Hooker, Simon & Simon, Quantum Leap, SeaQuest 2032, Seinfeld, The O.C., NYPD Blue, and more.

His Trek appearances include Star Trek: Voyager episodes Pathfinder, Inside Man, Author Author, and Endgame; and The Next Generation: Birthright Parts I and II as a Klingon. Herd also appeared in Star Trek: Renegades as Admiral Owen Paris.

Herd was a member of the Enterprise Blues Band, which also included Vaughn Armstrong, Casey Biggs, Steve Rankin, William Jones, and Ronald B. Moore.

The cause of death was cancer. Herd is survived by his wife of forty years, Patricia Crowder Herd, as well as a daughter Erica, son Rick, and stepdaughter, Alicia.

Source: The Hollywood Reportervia Memory Alpha