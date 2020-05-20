Pegg Asked About A New Star Trek Movie

While doing promotion for his latest movie, Inheritance, Simon Pegg was asked about a potential Star Trek film. “Star Trek, I don’t know,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t know.”

The actor would “love to work with those guys again” and “…we’ll see what the future holds.”

But one event still hangs over a future Star Trek film, the tragic death of Anton Yelchin. “One thing I did mention when I spoke about it recently is that for us, losing Anton Yelchin the way we did was a real blow,” said Pegg. “And I think it slightly took the wind out of our sails in terms of our enthusiasm to do another one, just because we’re now missing one of our family. He would be conspicuous by his absence.”

The rest of the actors still keep in touch. “We’re all still in contact,” said Pegg. “We were emailing with each other the other day, just checking in, ‘how are we,’ and stuff.

“But it’s not like any of us have been banging on the door at Paramount saying, ‘Hey, when are we doing this?’ If they say, ‘We’d like to do another movie,’ I’m sure we’ll all jump at the chance. I miss those guys, and I love making those films. But I just don’t know. Noah Hawley‘s project has been mentioned, and maybe that will happen. I don’t know anything about that. So yeah, I’m as in the dark as everyone else, I’m in the same boat as you guys.”

Source: Collider