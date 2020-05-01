New Star Trek: Picard Pin From FanSets

Today, FanSets announced a new full-sized Star Trek: Picard pin.

“This pin comes to you directly from the Star Trek Picard series. It is full size at two-and-three-quarters-of-an-inch tall. While manufactured with FanSets normal attention to detail this was not created to be a cosplay piece and is a pin, not a magnet.

“The pin features a bright silver delta over a matte finish black nickel. Both layers are metal and the pin has two posts/clutches to hold it securely in place.”

Note that the Star Trek: Picard Delta-Full Size Licensed FanSets Pin is not a prop replica.

To get your pin, head to the link located here. The cost for the pin is $14.95.

Source: FanSets