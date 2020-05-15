New Icon Heroes Trek-Themed Office Supplies

Several new office supply items from Icon Heroes have been released, including a Star Trek: Discovery mouse pad and The Next Generation and Discovery paper clip sets.

The Star Trek U.S.S. Discovery NCC-1031 Saucer Mouse Pad combines “a superb tracking surface with vibrant color” and measures nine inches in diameter and 3/16″ thick.

To order the Star Trek USS Discovery mouse pad, which costs $15.00, head to the link located here.

The Star Trek TNG Paper Clips set will be available toward the end of the year. There are two varieties of paper clips; one shaped like the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D, and the other as a Starfleet insignia. The paper clips are packaged in a “stylish tin can with a lid replicating the saucer of the NCC-1701-D.” Each tin includes forty clips; twenty of each kind. To pre-order your set of paper clips, which costs $25.00, head to the link located here.

Finally, The Star Trek Discovery Paper Clips set features the USS Discovery NCC-1031 and the USS Shenzhou NCC-1227. Also shipping in the fourth quarter of 2020, these clips (twenty of each type) come in a tin can with a lid which replicated the saucer of the NCC-1031.

The Star Trek Discovery Paper Clips set costs $25.00 and can be pre-ordered here.

Source: Press Release