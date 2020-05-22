New Date For Captain Janeway Monument Unveiling Announced

After the first date was postponed due to COVID-19, the Captain Janeway Bloomington Collective has announced the new date for the unveiling of the Captain Janeway bust in Bloomington, Indiana. Star Trek: Voyager fans know that Captian Janeway will be born May 20, 2336 in Bloomington, Indiana.

Funded by donations, the Janeway bronze bust will stand “alongside the B-Line Trail and WonderLab Museum.” The bust “will rest atop a limestone base with a steel plaque.”

The unveiling was originally scheduled for tomorrow, May 23, but will now take place on Oct 24, 2020, next to the WonderLab Museum in Bloomington, Indiana.

Source: Captain Janeway Bloomington Collective