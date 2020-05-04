Lombardi On Star Trek: Picard Props

CBS has released a new video featuring Star Trek: Picard Prop Master Jeff Lombardi who talks about working on Picard and about some of the props from the show. Plus: A 360-degree view of behind-the-scenes filming from Absolute Candor.

In the video, Lombardi explains what a prop master is, tells how the props help to “ignites a fire inside of [an actor’s] imagination,” names his favorite prop from Picard, and more.

“Go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Star Trek: Picard as they film a scene from Episode 4 entitled Absolute Candor. Then, keep watching to see the finished scene as it appeared in the episode.”

Source: StarTrek.comvia CBS All Access