Jones On Season Three Of Star Trek: Discovery

Doug Jones will be participating in the InHouse-Con this weekend, and while doing promotion for that, he answered questions in an interview with TrekMovie that included some about Season Three of Star Trek: Discovery.

Fans are wondering how Discovery will change now that the crew is almost a thousand years in the future. Will the show be the same? “It absolutely feels like the same show to me,” said Jones. “The same show, but with a different backdrop. The cast is still the same. Of course, we are going to meet new people in the future. If you are going to have any interactions with people or species in the future, they are going to be new. That will infuse the show with some fresh. But the Discovery crew is still intact and doing our thing.

“You have seen clips in that teaser trailer from New York Comic-Con in October. It was interesting to see Sonequa Martin-Green with a little time-lapse with her hair growing. There is a lot to be explained there. You see me with Mary Wiseman as Tilly in different garb, and what are we dressed in that for? What mission were we on for that? So, we do make contact in the future and it is a bit of a journey. And there is a mystery. I think there is more mystery in season three than we have had before because we are going into a world of the unknown. It takes a while to unfold and peel back that unknown to find out where we are and what we need to do.”

Another thing to expect in the new season will be bonding with other characters. “I do interact with other characters more and have been loving it,” said Jones. “It has already established that Saru and Tilly have kind of a father/daughter thing going on. He has been very nurturing to her, but of course, rolls his eyes at everything she says, but at the same time there is something about her that is very special, and he recognizes that. He recognizes her brilliance and enthusiasm as a good thing. So, he is helping her hone that because he sees leadership capability in her. In Season Three we will explore more of that, and I love that dynamic.”

And what about that Captain’s chair? Saru or Burnham? “We are both capable,” said Jones. “Who is going to get it is again a mystery that comes in Season Three.”

Jones can be seen this Saturday at the online InHouse-Con with Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Ryhus), Raven Dauda (Dr. Pollard), and Hannah Cheesman (Airiam).

Source: TrekMovie