IDW Publishing August Star Trek Comic

IDW Publishing has announced their list of comics to be released in August and included will be one Star Trek comic.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Too Long a Sacrifice #4 will be arriving in stores on August 26. In this issue, “Everyone is a suspect on a space station one murder away from plunging into total chaos. Constable Odo has a suspect in his sights, but there’s one final piece to this dark puzzle that will change everything he thought he knew-not to mention life on Deep Space Nine – forever. The shocking conclusion.”

Written by Scott and David Tipton, and featuring art by Greg Scott and cover art by Ricardo Drumond; Too Long a Sacrifice #4 will cost $3.99.

Source: Comics Continuum