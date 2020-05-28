This weekend, the first of two GalaxyCon Live Star Trek: TNG Events will take place.

Originally scheduled as one event, there will now be two events. The first event will take place on Saturday, May 30 at 1 PM ET and feature a Q&A by Brent Spiner and Marina Sirtis.

Fans may also purchase personalized autographs, video records, or short one-to-one chats (which take place at 2 PM after the Q&A). For more details, head to the link located here.

The second GalaxyCon Live Star Trek: TNG Event will take place on Saturday June 13 at 2 PM ET. Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, and Denise Crosby will be in attendance.

As with the other GalaxyCon Live Event, fans can purchase extras. For details, head to the link located here.

Both Q&A sessions are free to stream, but order your ticket at one or both of the links.

Source: GalaxyCon Live