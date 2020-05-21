DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Meets Star Trek

Next Tuesday on the CW, according to TrekMovie, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cast will find themselves in different television shows, including Star Trek.

In the episode, titled The One Where We’re Trapped on TV, “After Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) does the one thing that goes against her nature when it comes to her sisters; she tries to protect the Legends by scattering them in different television shows. Of course, in true Legends style some can’t just be blissfully ignorant and happy but figure out a way to end up messing with the system.”

Written by Grainne Godfree and James Eagan, and directed by Marc Guggenheim, The One Where We’re Trapped on TV will air Tuesday, May 26 at 9 PM on CW. Viewers can also stream it at cwtv.com and via the CW app.

Source: TrekMovie