CBS All Access To Expand

Later this year, CBS All Access will expand and the changes might even include a different name.

During an earnings call earlier today, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said that new offerings will include more of the parent company’s cable brands and library programming. This could include shows from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and Showtime. Expect to see news, sports and other live events.

One hundred films from Paramount Pictures were added to the CBS All Access library. Included among these films are Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard have been successful for CBS All Access, helping to bring in record subscribers and sign-ups and so are expected to remain part of the service.

