The Delta Flyers Podcast Debuts Next Month

A new podcast called The Delta Flyers will feature Robert Duncan McNeill and Garrett Wang.

McNeill announced the podcast via his Twitter account this morning, saying “Check out my new adventure with @GarrettRWang. We will be rewatching and sharing inside stories of EVERY #Voyager episode starting with the pilot. More to come!”

Wang told fans @TheDeltaFlyers that this would be “an audio podcast reviewing each VOY episode. Through Patreon, we will offer full video as well as bonus content that goes above and beyond our basic podcast.”

Follow The Delta Flyers at @TheDeltaFlyers on Twitter to receive updates on The Delta Flyers Podcast.

Source: The Delta Flyers