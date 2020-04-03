Star Trek: Picard Season One Soundtrack Details

The Star Trek: Picard Season One soundtrack from Lakeshore Records is available today, and fans can see the full listing of the track list below:
1. Star Trek Picard Main Title (1:43)
2. Star Trek Picard End Title (1:44)
3. Walking With Number One (1:16)
4. Dahj Activates (1:10)
5. Dahj and Picard Speak (3:54)
6. Dahj’s Last Fight (1:51)
7. Picard Decides (1:46)
8. The Painting (2:58)
9. Twins (4:15)
10. Picard Requests Help (2:15)
11. Romulan Collusion (2:21)
12. Trouble For Picard (1:18)
13. Rafi Decides To Join (1:51)
14. Rafi Turns Down Picard (2:06)
15. Sizing Up Rios (4:15)
16. Happier Times (3:25)
17. Leaving With Elnor (1:52)
18. Mystery Ship (3:10)
19. Picard Goes Back (2:08)
20. Picard Leaves Elnor (1:41)
21. Soji and Narek Waltz (4:42)
22. Home Movies (1:52)
23. Jurati and Maddox (1:55)
24. Leaving With Maddox (3:47)
25. Seven Needs Revenge (3:02)
26. What’s Your Emergency (1:25)
27. Page (1:58)
28. Children of Mars End Credits (1:43)
29. Jurati and Rios Get Close (2:37)
30. Raffi Calls Bosch (3:26)
31. Raffi Opens Up (1:34)
32. Borg Cube (4:28)
33. Looking For Picard (5:10)
34. Walking Around Nepenthe (2:25)
35. Picard and Riker Reunite (2:34)
36. I Was Human (3:04)
37. Elnor Fights Narissa (2:47)
38. Picard Bids Farewell (5:01)
39. Tal Shiar Admonisher (2:46)
40. Staying Close (2:59)
41. Rios Feels Lost (2:06)
42. Hologram Meeting (1:06)
43. Raffi and Rios Talk (4:40)
44. Rios and Picard (3:13)
45. Unexpected Visitor (2:32)
46. Leaving the La Sirena (2:51)
47. Sutra Arrives (4:23)
48. Narek Escapes (8:07)
49. Butterfly (1:41)
50. Romulans Arrive Pt.1 (2:12)
51. Romulans Arrive Pt.2 (4:35)
52. Talking To Data (6:32)
53. The Crew Leaves As One (1:24)
54. Blue Skies (2:46)
55. Star Trek Picard Episode 110 End Credits (Full Version) (2:10)
The digital soundtrack can be ordered for $9.49 at Amazon here.
Jeff Russo told fans that a “CD and vinyl special edition [will be] released later.” That release will include “[s]elected tracts from eps 6-10.”
Source: Film Music Reporter