Star Trek: Picard Season One Soundtrack Details

The Star Trek: Picard Season One soundtrack from Lakeshore Records is available today, and fans can see the full listing of the track list below:

1. Star Trek Picard Main Title (1:43)

2. Star Trek Picard End Title (1:44)

3. Walking With Number One (1:16)

4. Dahj Activates (1:10)

5. Dahj and Picard Speak (3:54)

6. Dahj’s Last Fight (1:51)

7. Picard Decides (1:46)

8. The Painting (2:58)

9. Twins (4:15)

10. Picard Requests Help (2:15)

11. Romulan Collusion (2:21)

12. Trouble For Picard (1:18)

13. Rafi Decides To Join (1:51)

14. Rafi Turns Down Picard (2:06)

15. Sizing Up Rios (4:15)

16. Happier Times (3:25)

17. Leaving With Elnor (1:52)

18. Mystery Ship (3:10)

19. Picard Goes Back (2:08)

20. Picard Leaves Elnor (1:41)

21. Soji and Narek Waltz (4:42)

22. Home Movies (1:52)

23. Jurati and Maddox (1:55)

24. Leaving With Maddox (3:47)

25. Seven Needs Revenge (3:02)

26. What’s Your Emergency (1:25)

27. Page (1:58)

28. Children of Mars End Credits (1:43)

29. Jurati and Rios Get Close (2:37)

30. Raffi Calls Bosch (3:26)

31. Raffi Opens Up (1:34)

32. Borg Cube (4:28)

33. Looking For Picard (5:10)

34. Walking Around Nepenthe (2:25)

35. Picard and Riker Reunite (2:34)

36. I Was Human (3:04)

37. Elnor Fights Narissa (2:47)

38. Picard Bids Farewell (5:01)

39. Tal Shiar Admonisher (2:46)

40. Staying Close (2:59)

41. Rios Feels Lost (2:06)

42. Hologram Meeting (1:06)

43. Raffi and Rios Talk (4:40)

44. Rios and Picard (3:13)

45. Unexpected Visitor (2:32)

46. Leaving the La Sirena (2:51)

47. Sutra Arrives (4:23)

48. Narek Escapes (8:07)

49. Butterfly (1:41)

50. Romulans Arrive Pt.1 (2:12)

51. Romulans Arrive Pt.2 (4:35)

52. Talking To Data (6:32)

53. The Crew Leaves As One (1:24)

54. Blue Skies (2:46)

55. Star Trek Picard Episode 110 End Credits (Full Version) (2:10)

The digital soundtrack can be ordered for $9.49 at Amazon here.

Jeff Russo told fans that a “CD and vinyl special edition [will be] released later.” That release will include “[s]elected tracts from eps 6-10.”

Source: Film Music Reporter