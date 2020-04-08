Star Trek Jigsaw Puzzles

For those with more time on their hands than usual, how about a Star Trek jigsaw puzzle?

Cobble Hill has several Star Trek-themed puzzles that will provide hours of entertainment, including Star Trek: Original Series, Star Trek: Films, Star Trek: Classic Episodes, Star Trek: The Next Generation Episodes, and The Women of Star Trek.

Two of the puzzles include the poster art of Juan Ortiz. The Women of Star Trek features Seven of Nine, Janeway, Dr. Crusher and Dr. Pulaski, Tasha Yar and Sela, Kira Nerys, Deanna Troi and her mother, Ro Laren, Lt. Uhura, and more!

The puzzles cost $17.99 each and can be ordered here.

Source: The Trek Collectivevia Cobble Hill Puzzles