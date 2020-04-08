The Roddenberry Foundation and A Day of Unreasonable Conversation have announced the Roddenberry Impact Awards.

George Takei can be seen in a short video here, giving a short explanation of the awards.

More details were provided on Unreasonable Conversation‘s webpage, including how many awards would be granted, how submissions would be judged and who would do the judging.

Ten of these ten thousand dollar awards would be granted to “ideas and projects that are making strides in one of the following areas: Inclusive Futures, Authentic Content Creation, and Increased Representation. Roddenberry Impact Awards will be granted to television content creators who are committed to – and have innovative ideas and approaches for – reimagining the processes for writing and telling stories that are more equitable and inclusive.”

Judges include Daniel Dae Kim, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Sara Gilbert, Jaime Dávila, Sameer Gardezi, and Tanya Saracho.

“The Award application period is open as of April 6th, 2020, and closes May 1, 2020 at 5pm PT. Following review by the judges, winners will be announced on May 26, 2020. Applications and criteria can be found at The Roddenberry Foundation‘s prize website and A Day of Unreasonable Conversation‘s website UnreasonableConversation.org.”

So who can apply for these grants? Active members of the Writers Guild of America West, Writers Guild of America East, Producers Guild of America, Directors Guild of America, and ASAG-AFTRA are eligible for consideration for a Roddenberry Impact Award.

Source: Unreasonable Conversation