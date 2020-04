Pine In Negotiations For The Saint

Star Trek: Beyond‘s Chris Pine is in talks to star in a reboot of The Saint.

Based on Leslie Charteris‘ book series, The Saint “follows Simon Templar, better known as The Saint, a Robin Hood-esque criminal and thief for hire who goes on a globetrotting adventure.”

The Saint, written by Seth Grahame-Smith, will be directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman). Producers include Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers, G.I. Joe), Brad Kevoy, and Mark Vahradian.

Source: Variety