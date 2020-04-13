Peck: I’d Play Spock Again

In a new interview with Ars Technica, Ethan Peck explained what made Spock tick in Star Trek: Discovery plus he expressed his desire to play the iconic character again.

According to Peck, Spock was broken due to Michael Burnham’s actions in Spock’s youth. “As I understood it, Spock had spent so much time compartmentalizing his humanity that it was now harming him,” said Peck. “I think Michael really teaches Spock about his humanity. Her childhood of abandonment of him is what forces him to close off his feelings, plus he’s raised on a planet that’s not accepting of emotion.”

But just as Burnham’s actions caused Spock to close himself off emotionally, meeting up with her again many years later caused changes in him yet again. “So when they do reconnect, it’s a bit of a re-education that emotion and instinct give us something above pure logic,” said Peck. “In other words, Michael helps him to become the best version of his dual-natured self.”

With Discovery now set centuries in the future, Spock has been left in the distant past. There have been rumors, though, of a spinoff show. Would Peck be interesting in reprising Spock if that series does happen? “I would love to continue playing this character and being a part of this world,” he said. “Sure, I am biased by now because I’m part of it, and I’ve drunk the Kool-Aid, but there’s almost something religious about Star Trek. Its ideology provides a hope that people can hold onto. Just look at the community it’s created. It celebrates what makes us special as human beings, illuminates what makes us great.”

Source: Ars Technica