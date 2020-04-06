Pandemic Story For Star Trek: Picard?

Star Trek: Picard storylines often reflect today’s world problems so will fans see a pandemic storyline in future episodes of the series? Not if Sir Patrick Stewart has his way.

Speaking with CBC, the actor explained why he thought that adding a pandemic to the show would not be the best idea. “I would not encourage that,” he said. “This is a disturbing and frightening and sad time for many thousands of people. I would feel uncomfortable if we were to make this a theme of the second season of Star Trek[:Picard]. It is too sensitive, too upsetting, too frightening, I think, than some of the other issues that we have dealt with, which are much more of a political nature.”

However, the thought of a pandemic storyline has crossed Akiva Goldsman‘s mind. Vulture asked Hollywood writers, showrunners and creators how characters on their shows would deal with a pandemic. Goldsman sent them the following:

“Admiral’s Log. The quarantine stretches on. Essential systems continue to fail. And though many of us are used to long periods of isolation, the prohibition on physical contact, not to mention our inability to leave the ship, is beginning to wear on even the most seasoned members of the crew. Remote communication flourishes — still I am reminded there is no substitute for a direct gaze or the reassurance of a friendly touch. I am emboldened by the crew’s resilience. Despite the hardship, they continue to work their stations; productivity and routine can be an excellent balm on fear. And fear they do, how could they otherwise? The threat we face is real with no immediate end in sight. But that does not make it endless. On the contrary, this period of darkness will end, as surely as it began. Fear will fade to memory. We will survive, stronger, perhaps more aware of the profound connections we have always shared. And a time will come when we once again right this ship and sail forward together into the future, that bright unknown.”

Source: CBCvia Vulture