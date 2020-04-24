Life Support LIVE Debuts

A new show, Life Support LIVE, co-hosted by “Dr. Trek” Larry Nemecek and Dr. Ali Mattu, has launched and will be of interest to Trek fans in this time of COVID-19.

The series, which began last week and will last for at least seven more weeks, will take place Saturdays at 12 PM Pacific Time (3 PM Eastern, 8 PM UK).

Here is the press release about Life Support LIVE:

“For over fifty years Star Trek has inspired us to boldly go— ‘to better ourselves, and the rest of humanity.’ Now with Picard, Discovery, and more on the horizon, new stories are helping us understand the complexity of our present and the uncertainty of our future.

“Join in as Dr. Trek and geek psychologist Dr. Ali (The Psych Show, The Mind, Explained: Anxiety, Doctor Commentaries) each week explore a new character or theme from Star Trek, old and new…check the real life events behind it…understand its relationship with psychological science and mental health…and offer ways we all can apply these lessons through real-life away missions.

“But hey — there’s no notes, no quiz tomorrow. It’s all in fun. With its roots in a Corona-cancelled WonderCon panel, Life Support LIVE will offer a new perspective on the final frontier and some tools to help cope with the 21st century. Plus, Larry will offer a ‘K3 Factor’ backstage tie-in each week.”

This Saturday’s theme will be DS9/Dominion War and “uncertainty.”

“Of course, Hailing Frequencies will be open each week, too: With the disruption and ‘cabin fever’ of Coronavirus time, Life Support LIVE offers more Trekonnection. Viewers can chat in whether watching on YouTube, Facebook or Twitch, and even Skype in via webcam onscreen.”

To watch and join the conversation, choose one of these three ways:

Facebook: Larry Nemecek’s Trekland

YouTube: Youtube.com/ThePsychShow The Psych Show

Twitch: Twitch.tv/lshost LShost

Fans can also call in with a webcam on Skype: LifeSupportHost.

Source: Press Release