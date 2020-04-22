InHouse-Con Star Trek: Discovery Panel

With COVID-19 putting the kibosh on in-person conventions, some events are being held online instead.

According to TrekMovie, Coolwaters Productions’ InHouse-Con will be having a virtual fan event every Saturday next month and one of those events will feature a Star Trek: Discovery virtual panel.

The cost for attending the one-hour panel, which will be held May 9 on Zoom, is $4.99. In attendance will be Doug Jones (Saru), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Raven Dauda (Dr. Pollard), and Hannah Cheesman (Airiam).

Fans can also purchase autographs and/or five-minute chats with one of the actors (one-on-one). In addition, there are package deals for autographs including a group chat. The pricing on this ranges from a low of $35 for the cheapest autograph, to $425.00 for the ultimate package, which includes a twenty-minute group chat with all four actors, four autographs, a Hallmark Star Trek ornament signed by Jones and more.

In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, there are other virtual panels in May, including Star Wars (May 2), Ghostbusters (May 16), Star Wars Empire vs. Rebels (May 23) and Superman Good vs. Evil (May 30). Those wishing to attend all of the panels can do so for a $20.00 monthly membership.

Each panel begins at noon Pacific Time.

For more details on events and pricing, head to the link located here.

Source: TrekMovievia InHouse-Con