Hero Collector July 2020 Releases

There will be six different releases from Hero Collector this July, including five ships and a Star Trek: Enterprise character bust.

The final Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection ship will arrive in July with #180 Borg Cube as seen in Star Trek: First Contact.

Also from Star Trek: First Contact comes Special #22, the T’Plana-Hath Vulcan Lander. This Vulcan surveyor starship was the one that made first contact between Vulcans and Humans in First Contact.

From the Star Trek: Discovery: The Official Starships Collection comes #30 Section 31 Ship (Medium). These ships were used to attack the USS Discovery and the USS Enterprise on the show.

The #5 Buran-Class Federation Command Dreadnought Cruiser comes from the Star Trek Online: The Official Starships Collection. This ship was “affectionately dubbed the ‘battleaxe’ by Starfleet engineers, chopping its way into the depths of any spaceborne conflict.”

Another ship from the Star Trek Online: The Official Starships Collection is #6 Vastam-Class Romulan Tactical Command Warbird. This Romulan sip “acts as a mobile command center, inspiring allies with instantaneous informational updates throughout each battle.”

Finally, from the Star Trek: The Official Busts Collection comes #11 Captain Jonathan Archer. “Clad in his commanding officer’s uniform, this stunning bust of Captain Archer strikes an authoritative pose.”

Source: StarTrek.com