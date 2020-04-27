Frakes: Get Ready For A Shift In Third Season Of Discovery

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Jonathan Frakes gave fans an idea of what to expect now that Michael Burnham and the rest of the Discovery crew are far away from home in the distant future.

“Discovery has primarily to do with Sonequa‘s character, as you’ll see,” said Frakes. “At the end of Season Two, we flash-forwarded I think nine-hundred-and-thirty years. Michael Burnham has found a new core, not to mention a new partner in crime.”

Expect a lot less anguish for Burnham this season and perhaps a show that is not quite so dark. “So again, there’s a big tonal shift on that show, less driven by the pain and guilt of her past and more about the magical reunification of the Discovery crew and wherever she went off to,” said Frakes. “God knows where she went as the Red Angel. So those two things coming back together is very much the theme, and how grateful everyone is and what’s next. It’s got a lot of action-adventure and not so much pain.”

Source: Comicbook.com