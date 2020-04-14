Dawson: Sign Me Up For Star Trek

Actress Rosario Dawson has just finished work on USA‘s Briarpatch, and she wouldn’t mind a role on either (or both) of the two biggest sci-fi franchises – Star Trek and Star Wars.

“The two universes, Star Trek and Star Wars. I get in those two,” said Dawson. “I’m telling you, man, that’s it. I will just retire. And then I can just concentrate on going to school and running for office. That would be it.”

While Dawson said that she wouldn’t mind being a background Romulan or Vulcan, what she really has her eyes on is a bigger role, that of Q. “I mean it would be great ’cause then I could jump on Discovery,” she said. “I could be on Picard. I just want to be with Jean-Luc Picard.”

Source: Variety