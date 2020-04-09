Cruz: More Doctoring Next Season On Discovery

While doing promotion for a new Apple TV Plus documentary series, Visible: Out on Television, Wilson Cruz spoke about Star Trek: Discovery and what fans can expect from his character in Season Three.

“We just finished Season Three,” he said. “I actually get to do a lot more doctoring this season. And they have given me this really epic storyline. This is a man who falls in love and is in a great relationship and then is killed and comes back to life and is a better doctor now because of it. It’s a great part. It’s maybe the best part I have had.”

Cruz is busy outside of Discovery. His latest project is Visible: Out on Television, a five-part docu-series about the history of LGBTQ representation on television. Cruz and Wanda Sykes are executive producers on the series.

One of the stories told on the series is Cruz’s own. In 1992, he was trying to audition for a television series. “They wanted three white boys to play choir boys in this series that Tobey Maguire was starring in,” he said. “It was called Great Scott, on Fox, and they wouldn’t see me because I wasn’t white. So I stormed [casting director] Sally Stiner‘s office and badgered her to see me — and she did because I wouldn’t relent. She got me that part and was like, ‘You’re a freaking fighter.'”

That part led to Cruz getting his SAG card. A year later, he auditioned for and won the part of Rickie, a gay teenager, on My So-Called Life.

Being out “made me a better actor,” said Cruz. “I think being honest with yourself is part of the job and living authentically as you can is part of the job, because it informs everything. So I have no regrets. I went through a period where I wondered what could have been different, but I have no regrets.”

The interview can be heard below.

Source: Variety