Burton On Possible Season Two Picard Appearance

In a video interview with Entertainment Tonight, LeVar Burton was asked if he would be appearing on Star Trek: Picard at some point next season.

At first, Burton was guarded, saying, “How do I answer this without getting myself in trouble? I think it is reasonable to assume that those people are still a part of Picard’s life,” he said.

Then he said, “Sure, what the hell, absolutely. You will see us all, probably not all at the same time although you know, never say never.”

Burton went on to say what he would like to see for his character on the show. “I have suggested to the producers that perhaps we find Geordi in a position where he is teaching, passing that knowledge on to another generation of people,” he said. “We’ll see. Alex [Kurtzman] and the folks in charge [are] doing an amazing job. When they call, and whatever it is they want me to do, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be spectacular.

When asked if anything had been filmed yet, Burton said, “No, nothing in the can.” But “it has been talked about,” he added.

Burton wouldn’t answer directly when asked if a deal had been signed for him to appear on Picard, but he gave a slight affirmative nod.

The video can be seen at the referring site.

Source: ET Online