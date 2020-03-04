Trick Or Treat Studios Introduces Mugatu Mask

It may be only March, but it’s never too early to begin thinking about Halloween. Trick or Treat Studios has added a new Trek-themed mask to its collection of Halloween masks with the addition of a Mugatu mask.

The Star Trek Mugatu Mask is a “perfect replica of the mask worn by Mugatu in the original Star Trek episode A Private Little War, in which peaceful, primitive peoples get caught up in the struggle between superpowers, with Kirk unhappily trying to restore the balance of power disrupted by the Klingons.

“Every detail of the Mugatu is represented in the incredible mask sculpted by Chris Gallaher.”

The Mugatu mask, which costs $79.99, can now be pre-ordered here. Delivery is expected in September.

Note: Mugato is spelled Mugatu by Trick or Treat Studios, but Mugato in the script for A Private Little War.

Source: Trick or Treat Studiosvia The Trek Collective