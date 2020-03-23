Stewart Reads Sonnets And Captain Kirk Is Posting

In an attempt to help people stay calm through a stressful time, Sir Patrick Stewart has taken to reading sonnets from William Shakespeare to Stewart’s more than three million social media followers.

“I was delighted by the response to yesterday’s posting of Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116,” said Stewart; “and it has led me to undertake what follows. “When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn’t much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away.’ How about, ‘A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away?’ So…here we go: Sonnet 1.”

Stewart’s not the only Star Trek captain trying to keep up fan spirits. William Shatner is posting daily Captain’s Logs on social media as Captain Kirk.

Bravo to those trying to cheer us up in these trying times.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter