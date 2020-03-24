Stewart: A Free Month of CBS All Access

For those Americans stuck at home who don’t yet have CBS All Access, and who would like to do a binge-watch of Star Trek: Picard, Sir Patrick Stewart has an announcement of interest to you.

“Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday,” said Stewart via his Twitter account; “and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSALLAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. The code is good for the limited commercial version ($5.99 month) and the commercial free version ($9.99 month).

“It felt good to bring Picard back,” said Stewart. “I can’t wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2.”

The link to CBS All Access is here. Don’t forget to use the code: GIFT.

Source: Variety