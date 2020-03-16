Star Trek: Short Treks On Blu-Ray And DVD

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment have announced the release date for Star Trek: Short Treks on both Blu-Ray and DVD.
All nine Short Treks will be featured, including: Runaway, Calypso, The Brightest Star, The Escape Artist, Q&A, The Trouble with Edward, Ask Not, Ephraim and Dot, and The Girl Who Made the Stars.
Here are the details on the fifty-plus minutes of special features:
- Coming of Age – Tied to the Runaway short, the ﬁrst installment of the new Short Trek format was written by executive producers Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman about Tilly ﬁnding a stowaway with whom she can relate. In this behind-the-scenes interview, Kurtzman, Director Maja Vrvilo and star Mary Wiseman talk about the use of the short to give the audience further insight into Tilly’s character.
- Shall We Dance – Writer Michael Chabon and Director Olatunde Osunsanmi discuss the challenges of creating a compelling story with only one on-screen character in the familiar setting of the U.S.S Discovery for the Calypso short.
- First Contact: Kaminar – A deep dive into The Brightest Star short and creating Saru’s backstory with the Star Trek actors and writers.
- Covered in Mudd – Tied to The Escape Artist short, an interview with star Rainn Wilson about directing the Harry Mudd short and his experience on both sides of the camera.
- Ensign Spock’s First Day – Writer Michael Chabon talks about writing for Ensign Spock and ﬁnding hidden talents in relation to the Q&A short.
- Here Comes Trouble – Fans will dive into The Trouble with Edward short as prop master Mario Moreira discusses bringing back the beloved Tribble for the shorts.
- Score!– A behind-the-curtain discussion with Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino about taking the reins on Ephraim and Dot, and directing and composing for Star Trek: Short Treks.
- Bedtime Stories – Writer Brandon Schultz, director Olatunde Osunsanmi and actor Kenric Green (Mike Burnham) discuss the development of The Girl Who Made the Stars, the animated Short Trek about a bedtime story.
- The Making of Short Treks – An in-depth discussion with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and more about how and why the new concept Short Treks were made.
- Two Audio Commentaries – Featuring Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet providing commentary for the Runaway short, and star Anson Mount providing commentary for the Ask Not short.
The Star Trek: Short Treks Blu-ray and DVD are presented in widescreen (16×9) format with English SDH subtitles. The DVD will offer English 5.1 Surround Audio and the Blu-ray will present English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio.
Star Trek: Short Treks will be released in North America on June 2. Pre-order your copy by going here.
Source: Press Release