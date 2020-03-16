Star Trek: Short Treks On Blu-Ray And DVD

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment have announced the release date for Star Trek: Short Treks on both Blu-Ray and DVD.

All nine Short Treks will be featured, including: Runaway, Calypso, The Brightest Star, The Escape Artist, Q&A, The Trouble with Edward, Ask Not, Ephraim and Dot, and The Girl Who Made the Stars.

Here are the details on the fifty-plus minutes of special features:

Coming of Age – Tied to the Runaway short, the ﬁrst installment of the new Short Trek format was written by executive producers Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman about Tilly ﬁnding a stowaway with whom she can relate. In this behind-the-scenes interview, Kurtzman, Director Maja Vrvilo and star Mary Wiseman talk about the use of the short to give the audience further insight into Tilly’s character.

Shall We Dance – Writer Michael Chabon and Director Olatunde Osunsanmi discuss the challenges of creating a compelling story with only one on-screen character in the familiar setting of the U.S.S Discovery for the Calypso short.

First Contact: Kaminar – A deep dive into The Brightest Star short and creating Saru's backstory with the Star Trek actors and writers.

Covered in Mudd – Tied to The Escape Artist short, an interview with star Rainn Wilson about directing the Harry Mudd short and his experience on both sides of the camera.

Ensign Spock's First Day – Writer Michael Chabon talks about writing for Ensign Spock and ﬁnding hidden talents in relation to the Q&A short.

Here Comes Trouble – Fans will dive into The Trouble with Edward short as prop master Mario Moreira discusses bringing back the beloved Tribble for the shorts.

Score!– A behind-the-curtain discussion with Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino about taking the reins on Ephraim and Dot, and directing and composing for Star Trek: Short Treks.

Bedtime Stories – Writer Brandon Schultz, director Olatunde Osunsanmi and actor Kenric Green (Mike Burnham) discuss the development of The Girl Who Made the Stars, the animated Short Trek about a bedtime story.

The Making of Short Treks – An in-depth discussion with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and more about how and why the new concept Short Treks were made.

Two Audio Commentaries – Featuring Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet providing commentary for the Runaway short, and star Anson Mount providing commentary for the Ask Not short.

The Star Trek: Short Treks Blu-ray and DVD are presented in widescreen (16×9) format with English SDH subtitles. The DVD will offer English 5.1 Surround Audio and the Blu-ray will present English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio.

Star Trek: Short Treks will be released in North America on June 2. Pre-order your copy by going here.

Source: Press Release