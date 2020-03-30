Home Merchandise Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard Soundtrack Coming Soon

© Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records has announced the release of the complete soundtrack for Season One of Star Trek: Picard. Plus: Blue Skies (featuring Isa Briones) is available as a single now.

The “complete version of the Star Trek: Picard — Original Series Soundtrack [will be] available digitally both domestically and internationally [on] April 3.” The album will include twenty-eight tracks, including Blue Skies (now available as a single) “taken from the entire season compared by [Jeff] Russo.”

Blue Skies can be ordered here from Amazon, where it costs $1.29. It is also available from iTunes and Spotify.

Source: The Trek Collectivevia Press Release

