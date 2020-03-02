Star Trek: Picard: Nepenthe Promotional Photos

It’s Monday, and that means new promotional photos for this week’s Star Trek: Picard episode, titled Nepenthe. This week, there are eighteen photos to enjoy.

In Nepenthe, “Picard and Soji transport to the planet Nepenthe, home to some old and trusted friends. As the rest of the La Sirena crew attempt to join them, Picard helps Soji make sense of her recently unlocked memories. Meanwhile, Hugh and Elnor are left on the Borg cube and must face an angered Narissa.”

Fans of Will and Deanna Troi Riker will enjoy this episode as they make their Star Trek: Picard debut, along with their daughter Kestra, played by LuLu Wilson.

Source: Press Release