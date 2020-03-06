Four Star Trek passenger window decals will be of interest to fans of the original series and The Next Generation.

There are decals for Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Captain Picard and the Gorn from Arena. Each passenger window decal costs $19.99.

Here is FanWraps‘ description of the decals: “Made from perforated vinyl, the passenger series showcases a life-sized character head applied to the window. Graphic is see-through and diffuses the sun’s rays to combine a cool functional window wrap.”

To order any of the four decals, head to the link located here.

Source: The Trek Collectivevia FanWraps