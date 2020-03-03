Star Trek Online: Legacy For PS4 And Xbox One

Beginning today, gamers using PlayStation4 and Xbox One can access two new Star Trek Online episodes featuring Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham.

The new items include:

Two New Featured Episodes – Captains hailing from all of the game’s factions can experience two brand new episodes, Measure of Morality Parts 1 and 2. A strange anomaly calls players to Excalbia where they are tasked with proving once and for all that good is better than evil. Players will team up with heroes like Seven of Nine (Star Trek: Picard) and Michael Burnham (Star Trek: Discovery) to navigate a series of trials that pit them against some of the most dangerous enemies from throughout the history of Star Trek.

Anniversary Celebration – Star Trek Online players can earn credits toward a brand new cross-faction T6 Khitomer Alliance Battlecruiser by playing the new episodes, the Battle at the Binary Stars TFO and participating in the Omega Anniversary Event. This special event is a STO favorite, which sends players on a mission to stabilize particles that Q has scattered across the galaxy.

Mycelium Task Force Operation – The popular TFO introduced with Star Trek Online's last update, Awakening, has been added to the game's standard rotation of Task Force Operations. This special ground mission lets up to five players battle the Elachi while shutting down probes that threaten to destroy the entire Mycelial Network.

Coming soon will be To Hell With Honor, “a brand new 5-player space TFO set on the surface of the moon, where J’Ula and her Klingon forces are building a new shipyard for her fleet. Players will need to work together to destroy this base before enemy forces take them down with Mycelial weaponry.”

Source: Press Release