This July, those of you with children or grandchildren, or if you’re children at heart yourselves, will be able to order the Star Trek Alphabet Book.

Here is a description of the book, illustrated by Ethen Beavers: “Captain Picard, Mr. Spock, and your Star Trek favorites from A to Z star in an out-of-this-world Little Golden Book!

“A is for alien, B is for Borg, and C is for communicator. Now even the youngest Star Trek fans can go boldly into the universe as they learn Earth’s alphabet! Explore the worlds of Star Trek, The Next Generation, Deep Space 9, and Discovery while learning the ABCs in this Little Golden Book – perfect for boys and girls 2 to 5, as well as fans and collectors of all ages.”

Where was this book when my kids were little?

To order your copy of the Star Trek Alphabet Book, which sells for $4.99 (either as an eBook or a hardcover book), head to the link located here.

Source: The Trek Collective