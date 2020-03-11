Rights To Star Trek A Big Asset For ViacomCBS

Speaking with CNN Business recently, Jeff Bock, senior analyst at entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations, acknowledged the impact that Star Trek has had on ViacomCBS.

“Star Trek is as important to ViacomCBS as Star Wars is to Disney,” he said. “Basically, it’s a never-ending stream of content.”

CBS All Access is now “extending” the Star Trek franchise “across the house,” said Bob Bakish, ViacomCBS‘ CEO.

There’s a “scarcity value to key franchises,” like Star Trek,” said Bernie McTernan, who is a senior analyst at Rosenblatt Securities.

“Just the connection of the Star Trek universe with CBS All Access is a very important driver of awareness and interest in the service,” said Julie McNamara, who is the executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access. Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard are two of the most popular shows on the streaming service.

Star Trek: Picard broke CBS All Access records for both subscriber sign-ups and total streams.

Source: CNN Business