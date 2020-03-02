Pegg: Why Trek Movies Aren’t Happening

Star Trek Beyond‘s Simon Pegg spoke to Dark Horizons recently about the state of Star Trek movies and why they seem to be in a holding pattern.

“The fact is, Star Trek movies don’t make Marvel money,” he said. “They make maybe $500 million at the most, and to make one now, on the scale they’ve set themselves, is $200 million. You have to make three times that to make a profit.”

In addition to not making enough money, those making them aren’t taking advantage of opportunities to promote the movies.

“I don’t feel like the last one…They didn’t really take advantage of the 50th anniversary,” said Pegg. “The regimen at the time dropped the ball on the promo of the film. And we’ve lost momentum.”

Finally, the death of fellow actor Anton Yelchin has affected actor morale.

“I think losing Anton was a huge blow to our little family,” said Pegg; “and our enthusiasm to do another one might have been affected by that. So I don’t know.”

Source: Dark Horizons