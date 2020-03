It’s Monday and that means new preview photos for the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard. This week’s episode, Et In Arcadia Ego Part II, is the season finale. Plus: a preview clip (U.S. only, sorry) for the episode can be seen below.

Click on images for larger-sized photos.

In the clip for In Arcadia Ego Part II, “Soji wants Picard to see things from the synthetics’ perspective.”

Source: Press Release