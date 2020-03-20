June 2020 IDW Publishing Star Trek Comics

In June, two new IDW Publishing comics plus one classic one will be released. The comics include Star Trek: Debt of Honor Facsimile Edition, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Too Long a Sacrifice #3, and Star Trek: Year Five #15.

Star Trek: Debt of Honor Facsimile Edition is a “classic Star Trek tale by comic legends Chris Claremont and Adam Hughes, represented in an oversized magazine format. In this stunning adventure, Captain Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise find themselves teamed up with the Klingons and Romulans to fight a galactic threat that no government dares admit exists.”

Ninety-six pages in length, Star Trek: Debt of Honor will cost $9.99.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Too Long a Sacrifice #3 continues the DS9 murder mystery. “As Odo forges a fragile working relationship with the past-his-prime investigator the Federation sent to help, new suspects emerge amidst a rising body count. But just when the team thinks they’re getting close to the culprit, a shocking discovery changes everything!”

Written by David Tipton and Scott Tipton, Too Long a Sacrifice #3 features art by Greg Scott, and covers by Ricardo Drummond and J.K. Woodward.

The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Star Trek: Year Five #15 also arrives in June. “With the Klingon threat behind them, the crew of the Enterprise begins their victory tour of the original planets of the Federation. But they’ll soon discover that for all of the danger they faced on the five-year mission, the biggest threat of all may be something closer to home.”

Written by Jody Houser, Year Five #15 features art by Silvia Califano, and covers by Stephen Thompson and J.J. Lendl.

The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Source: Comics Continuum