Wheaton To Host Esports Reality Competition Series

The Next Generation‘s Wil Wheaton will be hosting GameMaster, a new esports reality competition series.

In GameMaster, twelve amateur aspiring esports athletes will lives under one roof where they will compete for a $100,000 grand prize.

For each of nine weeks, one of those competitors will be sent home and the final week will feature a “one-on-one battle” between the last two remaining competitors.

“GameMaster takes the love of gaming and elevates it to a whole new level through the first immersive, multi-platform, head-to-head competition for both casual and diehard gaming fans,” said John Colp, who is the executive producer and creator of GameMaster. “Our players won’t play the same game from noon to night. They will play different games throughout and, at the end, the person who has the best cumulative score will be crowned the champion.”

For those of us who had no idea what esports are, Wikipedia defines them as “a form of sport competition using video games” which “often takes on the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions.”

Source: The Hollywood Reporter