Today, IDW Publishing is re-releasing Star Trek: Year Five as a paperback titled Star Trek: Year Five: Odyssey’s End.

In Star Trek: Year Five “The crew of the Enterprise left Earth four years ago. They’ve traveled to strange new worlds, defeated impossible foes, and made universe-changing decisions. But now, with the end in sight, they’ll have to face their biggest challenge yet. Step aboard the Enterprise with Kirk, Spock, Bones, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, and Chekov as they begin the end of their original five-year mission and boldly go into an uncertain future in this new continuing Star Trek series! Collects issues #1-6.”

Written by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Brandon Easton, Jody Houser, and Stephen Thompson; Star Trek: Year Five: Odyssey’s End features art by Silvia Califano and Martin Coccolo and a cover by J.J. Lendl.

The one-hundred-and-forty-four page paperback will cost $19.99. It can be purchased at IDW Publishing as a digital download for $12.99.

Source: Previews World