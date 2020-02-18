IDW Publishing‘s Star Trek: Year Five #10 will be out tomorrow, but fans can have a sneak peek at the issue today.

In Year Five #10, “With Captain Kirk still incapacitated, Spock finds himself trapped between a planet quickly spinning into chaos and a crew at each other’s throats.”

Written by Jim McCann, with art by Silvia Califano; Star Trek: Year Five #10 features covers by Stephen Thompson and J.J. Lendl.

The thirty-two page issue will cost $3.99.

Click on thumbnails to see preview pages. More preview pages can be seen at Comics Continuum.

Source: Comics Continuum