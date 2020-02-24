Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Filming Soon

Star Trek: Voyager fans envious of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans who got a documentary about their favorite Trek series can now can look forward to a documentary of their own.

David Zappone, who produced Deep Space Nine: What We Left Behind, posted (via Twitter) “Who likes Star Trek: Voyager, and thinks it deserves to have a documentary to commemorate its 25th anniversary?”

He followed that tweet up later in the day with “Happy to announce that we kick off filming on @startrekcruise next week.”

TrekToday will update fans with news on the documentary as it becomes available.

Source: Daily Star Trek News