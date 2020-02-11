Star Trek Online 10th Anniversary Giveaway (P.C.)

Once again, Perfect World Entertainment and TrekToday are offering prizes, this time in honor of Star Trek Online‘s 10th anniversary.

In all, there will be five hundred-and-fifty-three codes, and three Limited-Edition STO Anniversary Badges.

Three lucky Gold Prize winners will receive a Limited-Edition STO Anniversary Badge (a real item that will be mailed to you), and an in-game code to unlock the Federation Fleet Admiral Faction Pack on P.C.

Fifty Silver Prize winners will receive In-game codes to unlock the T6 Europa-Class Heavy Battlecruiser on PC.

And five hundred Bronze Prize winners will receive in-game codes to unlock the Federation Elite Starter Pack on PC.

The Federation Fleet Admiral Faction bundle is “comprised of three different styles of Starships as listed below along with faction related items to begin your adventure as a future Federation Fleet Admiral!

“*Available for Federation Captains only.”

Included in this bundle is:

T6 Valiant (Escort Vessel)

T6 Andromeda (Cruiser Vessel)

T6 Pathfinder (Science Vessel)

2 Ship Slots

1 Caitian Bridge Officer

Racing Uniform

1 Exocomp Pet

Title: Voyager

Title: Seeker

Title: Pathfinder

“The T6 Europa-class Heavy Battlecruiser is “well-suited to the frontiers of the Federation, whether the mission is one of exploration or defense efforts. It is named after the U.S.S. Europa – a Nimitz-class vessel lost at the infamous Battle at the Binary Stars under the command of Admiral Brett Anderson in 2256. This modern 25th-century counterpart to that ill-fated flagship of yesteryear has been fully outfitted with the latest in team support capabilities, and a substantial array of versatile armaments.

“*Available for Federation-aligned Captains only. Upon redeeming the code, the starship will be automatically placed in an active ship slot and cannot be claimed if one is not available.

“The Federation Elite Starter Pack “will help any Federation Captain begin their adventure in Star Trek Online!

“*Available to Federation Captains only. Please note that if you’ve redeemed this pack in the past, you will not be able to claim it again.”

Included in this pack is:

T6 Reliant Class – Advanced Light Cruiser (Scales as you level!)

12 Inventory Slots

12 Bank Slots

2 Bridge Officer Slots

1 Borg Bridge Officer

13 Mark II Very Rare Space Gear

7 Mark II Very Rare Ground Gear

Starfleet Academy Uniform

Now, BEFORE you enter, these codes are for PC only. Do not enter if you’re on another system. Also – you can enter for all three. I’ll do separate draws.

Winners will be posted on the TrekToday Twitter and FB pages after the contest ends after February 24. I will notify you each individually – first the Gold prize winners, then the Silver prize, then (ugh!) all five hundred bronze prize winners.

Duplicate entries will all be deleted and yes, I’ve seen this.

To enter, send an email to trektodaygiveaways@gmail.com and in the subject, put Gold, Silver, Bronze, or All. The contest ends midnight EST February 24. Good luck!

Source: Press Release