Romijn: Back As Number One?

In a new interview with fashion magazine The Daily Front Row, Rebecca Romijn reveals that she’s still working on Star Trek.

It was only a small comment toward the end of the interview, which was in honor of promoting her Charlie Dolly line of jewelry, but it caught the attention of Trek fans.

She was asked what else she was “up to” and she said, “My other passion is animal rescue and I host a show on Hallmark Channel, The American Rescue Dog Show, which is so fulfilling and so cute. It celebrates rescue dogs and the categories are things like Best in Wiggle Butt, Best in Snoring, Best in Underbite, Best in Belly Rubs, Best in Couch Potato. The ones that really get you are Best in Special Needs or Best in Senior. There’s not a dry eye in the house. It’s so cute. Jennie Garth is one of the hosts. It airs in mid-February.

I’ve also been working on Star Trek here and there, but I can’t really talk about that.”

Sooooo…about that Pike Trek…

Source: Fashion Week Daily